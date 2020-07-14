Delaware taken off various state COVID-19 quarantine lists

Delaware’s COVID-19 case total is approaching 13,000, but the number of new cases has slowed enough to get it off travel advisory lists in a number of states.

New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut announced Tuesday they are no longer asking visitors from the First State to quarantine for 14 days.

The move come a week after Delaware was added to New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut's travel advisory lists that also include COVID-19 hot spots like Arizona, Texas and Florida. Pennsylvania added Delaware over the weekend. Philadelphia also briefly added Delaware to its list last week, but quickly reconsidered.

Delaware health officials reported 90 new cases Tuesday, pushing the First State’s total to date to 12,969.

There was also one new death reported, lifting the state’s total COVID-19-related death toll to 518.

The 5-day average for new cases each day is below 100 for an ninth straight day, sitting at 92 Monday.

The percent testing positive rate stood at 4.1 Monday. And the 5-day average is below 5 for a fourth day. 5 percent is the World Health Organization’s target as one indication the virus is controlled.

Current hospitalizations dropped by 1 to 48, with 10 people critically ill.

More than 7,100 people to date are confirmed to have recovered from the virus. Nearly 129,000 people have tested negative.