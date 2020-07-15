Delaware surpasses 13,000 total COVID-19 cases

Delaware passed the 13,000 mark for total confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The state logged another day below triple digits with 81 new cases reported Wednesday.

That brings the statewide total to date to 13,050.

Three new deaths related to the virus were also reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 521.

And hospitalizations rose by three to 51 with 11 people critically ill.

As for data trends, the average percentage of people testing positive remains below five, and the five-day average of new positive cases remains below 100 at just under 86 per day.

To date, 7,236 people in Delaware have recovered from the virus and 130,338 have tested negative.