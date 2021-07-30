 Delaware State Fair food drive nets thousand of pounds of donations | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

Delaware State Fair food drive nets thousand of pounds of donations

By 1 hour ago
  • Delaware Public Media

Delaware State Fair collected over 15,000 pounds of food donations earlier this week.

 

More than 4,000 state fairgoers brough various boxed and canned goods to Monday’s tenth annual Food Lion Feeds Hunger Relief Day according to the Food Bank of Delaware, Delaware State Fair, and Food Lion.

In addition to the 15,401 pounds of food donated, Food Lion made a $10,000 donation to the Food Bank of Delaware’s weekend meal program for kids, the Backpack Program.

That program provides food all year to children in need for weekends and holidays when school is not in session and federal school meal programs are not available.

This year’s food donations will help families in Kent and Sussex Counties who are struggling to put food on the table.

More than 47,000 residents in Kent and Sussex are considered food insecure which means their access to adequate food is limited by a lack of money and other resources at times during the year. 

Tags: 
Delaware State Fair
Food Bank of Delaware
Food security

Related Content

Gov. Carney celebrates agriculture at State Fair

By 1 hour ago
Roman Battaglia / Delaware Public Media

Gov. John Carney got a first hand look at the Delaware State Fair Thursday.


Thousands of Delaware students find their passion through youth agriculture

By Jul 26, 2021
Roman Battaglia / Delaware Public Media

Every year thousands of students head to the Delaware State Fair to show off a year's worth of training and discipline — and the animals  they’ve bonded with.

 

Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia joined them in Harrington to learn about the value kids get from youth agriculture programs.

Federal funds secured for rennovations to educational space at State Fair

By Jul 25, 2021
Roman Battaglia / Delaware Public Media

Incoming federal funds from the proposed budget could mean new opportunities for Delaware’s students in agriculture.


State Fair to give free admittance on July 26 for food donations

By Jul 22, 2021
Katie Peikes / Delaware Public Media

Food Lion customers will get a chance to have a free day at the Delaware State Fair on Monday.


What to expect at this year's Delaware State Fair

By Jul 20, 2021
Delaware State Fair

The Delaware State Fair starts Thursday, and this year it's back in full force.