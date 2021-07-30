Delaware State Fair food drive nets thousand of pounds of donations

Delaware State Fair collected over 15,000 pounds of food donations earlier this week.

More than 4,000 state fairgoers brough various boxed and canned goods to Monday’s tenth annual Food Lion Feeds Hunger Relief Day according to the Food Bank of Delaware, Delaware State Fair, and Food Lion.

In addition to the 15,401 pounds of food donated, Food Lion made a $10,000 donation to the Food Bank of Delaware’s weekend meal program for kids, the Backpack Program.

That program provides food all year to children in need for weekends and holidays when school is not in session and federal school meal programs are not available.

This year’s food donations will help families in Kent and Sussex Counties who are struggling to put food on the table.

More than 47,000 residents in Kent and Sussex are considered food insecure which means their access to adequate food is limited by a lack of money and other resources at times during the year.