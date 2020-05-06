Delaware Public Media

Delaware State Chamber of Commerce calls reopening some businesses 'a step in right direction'

By 1 hour ago
  • Delaware Public Media

Gov. John Carney’s decision to reopen part of the state’s economy is good news for many businesses. 

Department, clothing, and sporting goods stores as well as hairdressers are among those allowed to open their doors to offer limited services.

Delaware Chamber of Commerce President Michael Quaranta said it’s a small step in the right direction and hopes the state will stick with it even if COVID-19 case numbers fluctuate.

“I think we have to be careful that we don’t jump to conclusions and that we don’t automatically close things back down,” Quaranta said.  “But, we continue to practice all of the kind of safe and durable changes that will kind of make everybody safe for employees and their customers.”

Quaranta is confident these businesses can manage their employees and customers’ safety.  He said it’s in everyone’s best interest to play by the rules.

“I think in large part the visitors will do their part and I think the stores will absolutely do their part.  We can’t count on everybody to do this 100 percent right,” Quaranta said.  “Businesses are going to have to learn and figure all this out.  So, everyone is going to have to be a little bit patient.  But, I do think we can get there.”

Quaranta said this initial testing of the waters could lead to reopening more businesses.  He also hopes if case numbers go up, businesses won’t automatically be blamed for employees or customers getting sick.    

Gov. Carney announced his decision to reopen some businesses deemed “non-essential” Tuesday after hearing from business groups.   But he emphasized that the state is not entering Phase 1 of reopening yet and hopes this interim step will help adapt to new ways of operating before starting that initial phase of reopening.     

Businesses allowed to reopen can do so Friday at 8 a.m.  Small retailers are limited to use curbside pickup.  Jewelry stores and hair care services can only accept customers by appointment.

 

Tags: 
coronavirus
novel coronavirus
covid-19
Delaware State Chamber of Commerce
business
local businesses
Retail
Small Business

Related Content

Some businesses can resume limited operations starting Friday

By May 5, 2020

Delaware is taking “baby steps” toward reopening by relaxing rules on some businesses starting Friday, says Gov. John Carney.


Delaware small businesses secure more relief in second round of PPP funding

By May 4, 2020
Delaware Public Media

Delaware small businesses are seeing better results during the second round of the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program.

As of May 1st, SBA reports more than sixty percent of applications were approved during this round.  More than $366 million dollars has gone to Delaware businesses through over 4,800 loans.

Business survey provides snapshot of layoffs, closures as COVID-19 shutdown bites harder

By Apr 10, 2020
Delaware Public Media

The list of businesses struggling as COVID-19 pandemic forces them to close or severely limit their operations is growing – along with the number of people who find themselves out of work or furloughed.

So bad is it in Delaware?  Contributor Jon Hurdle takes a closer look a survey that provides some insight.


SBA works to connect small businesses to COVID-19 relief loans

By Apr 8, 2020
Delaware Public Media

Loan applications are pouring into the Small Business Administration during the COVID-19 outbreak.

No local numbers for Delaware are available, but Delaware District director John Fleming says nationally SBA has loans for $90 billion of the $350 billion available in its Paycheck Protection Program.  It has also seen 800,000 applications nationwide for the SBA's Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Advance program. 