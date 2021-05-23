Delaware Shakespeare Summer Festival returns to Rockwood Park

Delaware Shakespeare brings back its Summer Festival with three outdoor events at Rockwood Park in Wilmington.

The festival is scheduled for July 16t, 2021 through August 1,2021.

And Del Shakes producing artistic director David Stradley says the idea is to “triple your bard” this year.

“The first thing we’ll be presenting is what we’re calling a “Midsummer Mix Tape.” And that will be a collection of original music from past and future Del Shakes productions, as well as some performances of scenes from those plays." said Stradley. "And then we’ll be presenting what we’re calling “Rosalind X 3.” And that’s going to look at the great comedic lead character from “As You Like It.”

Stradley says the third part is a “Shakespeare Poetry Slam,” featuring spoken word artists sharing their Shakespearean-inspired creations.

Each event runs between 60 and 75 minutes. Festival tickets are available here.

Stradley notes that while festival tickets are on sale, they are being sold a bit differently this year.

“This year we’re doing pay-what-you-decide tickets for our Summer Festival offering with $10, $20 and $30 options. Whatever you feel comfortable paying - you can do that." said Stradley. "And we are encouraging people to buy tickets in advance this year. We’re not going to do any kind of cash walkup or anything like that at the park. So we do encourage people to go online to DelShakes.org and buy tickets in advance this year.”

Stradley adds that audiences will be limited to 100 per evening.

