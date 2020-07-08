Delaware seeks to make going solar more attractive.

Delmarva Power customers who move to solar will get benefits from Green Energy Fund.

DNREC announces grant increases for both commercial and residential solar installations.

Grants for commercial solar installations will be set at 60 cents per watt, up to a maximum grant of $25,000. Commercial grants used to be capped at $3,000 because of limited funding.

And Tom Noyes with the DNREC Division of Coastal, Climate, and Energy says residential Delmarva Power customers can also tap into increased benefits.

"We've increased the grant for residential solar installations from 50 cents a watt to 60 cents a watt with a maximum grant being increased to $5,000," said Noyes. "This incremental increase is designed to provide a reasonable incentive for homeowners to optimize the size of rooftop solar for their personal needs. In other words, to be able to afford the right sized system."

The Green Energy Fund is funded by Delmarva Power electric customers, who are then eligible to access for the fund for renewable energy projects.

“Supporting the development of small scale solar has been an essential part of our strategy to promote Delaware’s renewable energy industry and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin.

The grant amounts get adjusted occasionally to respond to changing market conditions, and since its inception in 1999 the fund has supported the installation of 4,764 solar energy systems.