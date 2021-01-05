Delaware Sea Grant to lead study of Mispillion and Cedar Creek Watersheds

The study of the two Milford area watersheds begins this year.

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) recently awarded a coalition of Delaware groups a $110,042 grant to do the work.

It will allow them to examine how to best use and protect natural resources in the Mispillion and Cedar Creek watersheds.

Danielle Swallow is a coastal hazards specialist with Delaware Sea Grant (DESG), which is managing the two-year study.

"The study is going to be taking a comprehensive look at a very large underserved tract of natural resources between Milford and the town of Slaughter Beach that we believe have a lot of ecological value and potential economic value to the communities of Milford and Slaughter Beach,” said Swallow.

Milford City Manager Mark Whitfield says in addition to assessing how these resources can boost local communities, the study will also measure vulnerability to hazards such as sea level rise.

“And what the impact would be in terms of preserving that land for a number of reasons; one being ecotourism, the other being sea level rise and flooding, as well as what other opportunities there may be - anything from oyster harvesting and production,” said Whitfield.

Matching funds and in-kind support from the Pew Charitable Trusts, Sussex County and Delaware Sea Grant lift overall funding for the project to $220,090.