Delaware River Basin Restoration Project sees uptick in federal support

The Delaware River Basin Restoration Project will receive $10 million in the 2021 federal budget.

The funding level is an increase from last year’s $9.7 million, and will help provide technical assistance and grants this year to address the Delaware River Basin’s environmental challenges.

Early this year government entities, non-profits, and schools within the basin can apply for funds to help with certain projects.

The program allows those groups to tackle critical environmental issues - including overdevelopment, stormwater runoff, flooding, stream erosion, and the loss of wildlife habitat.

"It is the fourth year it has been appropriated since its inception-the program's inception in fiscal year 2018,” says Sandra Meola, Director of the Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed. “We're really pleased this funding goes directly toward on-the-ground conservation and restoration projects throughout the four-state region of the Delaware River Watershed which consists of New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania."

Meola says over the past three previous years, these dollars have funded 90 projects

"Projects that improve fish and wildlife habitat like dam removal, stream bed restoration, green infrastructure projects to projects that mitigate flooding, improve outdoor recreation access for instance constructing public access boat launches and things like that."

Since the program started about $17 million has been awarded to these 90 projects and generated just over $34 million in matching funds.