The Delaware River Basin Restoration Program receives increased grant money in 2020

The recently passed federal budget brings increased funding for the Delaware River Basin Restoration Program

The DRBRP received $9.7 million in funding as in the 2020 budget.

That’s up 62% from last year and over double what the DRBRP has received in fiscal years 2018 and 2019 combined.

Sandra Meola, director of the Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed, can’t wait to see the impact of this funding increase.

“We’re absolutely thrilled. So, really looking forward to seeing how that money will be used toward on the ground restoration and conservation projects throughout all of the four watershed states,” said Meola.

She adds these funds will directly address the ecological health of the Delaware.

Meola says, “So these funds are specifically going towards projects that improve fish and wildlife habitats, improve and expand public access, improve storm resiliency, and improve water quality.”

The funding will be open to eligible applicants in the Delaware River Watershed across four states, including government entities, non-profit organizations, and institutes of education implementing on-the-ground restoration and conservation projects.

Projects will combat critical issues such as overdevelopment, stormwater runoff, flooding, stream erosion, and loss of wildlife habitat.

50 percent of the First State lies within the Delaware River Basin, which Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed says directly supports over 15,000 Delaware, accounting for $340 million in wages.

And with 74 percent of the state’s population living in the basin, it provides drinking water for almost 750,000 Delawareans.