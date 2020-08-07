Delaware Public Media

Delaware reports 3 COVID-19 deaths this week

Delaware’s COVID-19 numbers remain fairly flat.

Public health officials report only 3 new deaths since last Friday, lifting the state’s death toll to 588.

The state added 390 cases between Sunday and Thursday, giving Delaware a total of 15,455 since the pandemic began.

And hospitalizations remain low, down to 37 currently statewide with 15 people critically ill.

The seven-day average of people testing positive remains below five percent, but is trending slightly up for the week.  It currently sits at 4.4 percent. The average of new positive cases is just under 83 per day.

1,204 of the cases so far have involved long-term care residents, up 11 from a week ago. 362 long-term care residents have died of the virus, but only one this week

Harrison House in Georgetown, Brandywine Nursing and Rehab in Wilmington and Genesis Healthcare’s Milford Center still top the list of resident deaths, with around 35 to 40 each.

Almost 8,400 people have recovered from the virus in Delaware.

Incyte continues examining one of its drugs' ability to treat COVID-19

The Wilmington-based biopharmaceutical company Incyte is set to begin clinical trials for a drug that may be able to treat patients with severe cases of COVID-19.

The drug Jakafi, or more commonly Ruxolitinib, is used to treat blood cancers among other things and made Incyte almost $1.7 billion last year.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino recently spoke with Incyte Vice President of Oncology Targeted Therapeutics Peter Langmuir about how it may fit in with the list of different therapies being tested and used to treat the virus.


Delaware dropped from COVID-19 travel advisory lists in New Jersey and other state.

The First State is once again off of the travel quarantine lists for New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut.

The weekly travel quarantine lists released by those Northeast states no longer include Delaware after including it the last couple of weeks.

 