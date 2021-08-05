Delaware recommends more testing to slow renewed COVID spread

As COVID cases rise again in Delaware, state officials reiterate their recommendations for the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Listen to this story

The 7-day average of new cases now above 135 after dropping to around 209 in late June. The 7-day average of percentage of positive tests went from 1.1 on July 1 to 4.3 as of Wednesday, and hospitalizations went from 22 on July 3 to 53 on Wednesday.

State officials continue to say vaccination is the best way to end the pandemic, and they are effective against all variant strains including Delta, which poses a greater risk for serious illness to those who are unvaccinated. But testing also plays a role.

Delaware Division of Public Health director Dr. Karyl Rattay says recommendations differ for vaccinated people.

"If you are vaccinated, you do not need to quarantine if you've been exposed, but the recommendation now is to wear a mask for 14 days especially in public places and to test three to five days after you have been exposed."

Rattay notes that quarantining isn’t necessary if you’re vaccinated and exposed to COVID-19, but if you develop symptoms you should stay home and get tested.

Delaware Division of Public Health director Dr. Karyl Rattay says the recommendations are different for the unvaccinated.

"If you are unvaccinated you should get tested at least once a week. If you have been exposed to COVID first of all you will need to quarantine if you are unvaccinated and you also should get tested five to seven days after exposure."

Also, if you develop symptoms, you should isolate yourself at home immediately.

Kent County is now seeing a high COVID transmission rate according to the CDC. New Castle and Sussex Counties are still seeing substantial transmission.

Rattay does add that western Sussex County is both a COVID hotspot right now, and it’s also the part of the state with the least vaccinations.