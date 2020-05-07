Delaware Prosperty Partnership president optimistic about first step toward reopening

With some small businesses allowed to reopen on a limited basis on Friday, the question is "Are they ready?"

The CEO of the state’s public/private entity tasked with helping further economic development says the answer is "yes."

"I know a tremendous amount of assistance and a tremendous amount of effort has happened over a very short period," said Kurt Foreman, President and CEO of the Delaware Prosperity Partnership.

But even though loans and other relief programs have helped some small businesses weather the storm for now, he admits others are still waiting.

Now, some have the opportunity to resume operations.

And Foreman believes generally businesses have the right approach toward doing so safely in this new environment.

"I'm encouraged," said Foreman. "I've had the chance to talk with a lot of businesses around the state about their eagerness to get back to something closer to normal, and also the homework and the work that many of them have put in to be ready to do that."

Hee says they have also been willing to work with the state to take this first step.

"I think what we're having on Friday is the set of interim steps that partly came out of feedback from businesses that were talked to in the last few weeks to really try to find a way to be helpful," said Foreman.

Foreman adds this limited step toward a full phased reopening, and the heavy restrictions that come with it, offers a chance to see what changes might be needed to the state’s plan.

"It's never going to be enough initially because it's a phased approach, but this is happening faster than a Phase 1 would have, if we had just waited for Phase 1," said Foreman. "So, I think this is a good chance to see how some initial activity will be helpful and also how things change or don't change as that happens."

Foreman also notes that despite the pandemic, businesses are still showing interest in Delaware, with 66 economic development projects actively in the pipeline for the state.