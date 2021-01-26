Delaware postponing second coronavirus vaccine doses for first responders due to short supply

The state confirms it postponed a vaccination event scheduled Tuesday at the Dover DMV that would have given some first responders eligible under phase 1A of the state’s distribution plan their second doses of the vaccine.

Robin Bryson, a DelDOT official acting as a spokesperson for the Division of Public Health, said the state has temporarily paused scheduling second-dose vaccination events for first responders.

Bryson said in an email Tuesday that because of a limited supply of the vaccine from the federal government, the state is faced with “very difficult decisions” about the most effective use of the doses it has. He said because the first dose alone is still considered moderately effective against the virus, the state is focusing on administering those.

The state plans to give thousands of additional seniors eligible under Phase 1B first doses of the vaccine this week, as well as 1,000 high-risk educators and school staff.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the state’s online vaccine tracker showed the state had only around 30,000 doses left to administer.