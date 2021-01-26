 Delaware postponing second coronavirus vaccine doses for first responders due to short supply | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

Delaware postponing second coronavirus vaccine doses for first responders due to short supply

By 32 minutes ago
  • Daniel Schludi / Unsplash

The state confirms it postponed a vaccination event scheduled Tuesday at the Dover DMV that would have given some first responders eligible under phase 1A of the state’s distribution plan their second doses of the vaccine. 

 

Robin Bryson, a DelDOT official acting as a spokesperson for the Division of Public Health, said the state has temporarily paused scheduling second-dose vaccination events for first responders. 

Bryson said in an email Tuesday that because of a limited supply of the vaccine from the federal government, the state is faced with “very difficult decisions” about the most effective use of the doses it has. He said because the first dose alone is still considered moderately effective against the virus, the state is focusing on administering those. 

The state plans to give thousands of additional seniors eligible under Phase 1B first doses of the vaccine this week, as well as 1,000 high-risk educators and school staff. 

As of Tuesday afternoon, the state’s online vaccine tracker showed the state had only around 30,000 doses left to administer. 

Tags: 
coronavirus vaccine
covid vaccine

Related Content

State announces expansion of vaccine access for 1B group after rocky start to drive-through events

By 22 hours ago
Gregory Boulden

Thousands more seniors as well as educators in Delaware are expected to be vaccinated against the coronavirus this week, after mass vaccination events this weekend were plagued by delays.

Delaware faces challenges as it pushes ahead with vaccination plan

By Jan 22, 2021
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

Distribution of the coronavirus vaccine nationwide has been criticized as disorganized and slow.

Delaware is now in the second phase of its distribution plan — which makes seniors, as well as frontline essential workers like teachers and food manufacturers, eligible to get shots.

The first day the state’s online registration system went live, tens of thousands of Delawareans 65 or older signed up.  But the state’s supply of the vaccine is lagging behind.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with state Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay about the state’s plan to get its most vulnerable residents vaccinated quickly.

Hundreds of seniors vaccinated in first drive-through event for phase 1B

By Jan 22, 2021
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

First State seniors are beginning to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Roughly 500 Delawareans age 65 and older drove through the Delaware City DMV and received their first shot of the vaccine Friday. 


Delaware seniors sign up in droves to receive COVID vaccine after launch of registration system

By Jan 20, 2021
Daniel Schludi / Unsplash

The online system for seniors in Delaware to sign up to receive the coronavirus vaccine is already getting lots of traffic.


COVID vaccine now available to seniors, teachers, other frontline workers in First State

By Jan 19, 2021
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

Delawareans over age 65 and others in phase 1B of the state’s vaccine rollout will soon be able to receive vaccinations. 