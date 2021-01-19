Delaware to play a role in Biden's inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware will have a presence at his inauguration ceremony.

Rev. Silverstein Beaman, of Wilmington’s Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, will give the benediction at the inauguration ceremony.

The Chinese American Community Center in Hockessin will perform in a short pre-recorded video as part of a virtual “Parade Across America” following the ceremony.

And the drumline from Biden’s alma-mater, the University of Delaware, will escort him to the White House after he takes the oath of office.

“When we talk about the incoming President of the United States, and the University of Delaware is connected to that very intimately," said band director Heidie Sarver. "So it’s incredibly exciting to have such a close relationship between the two.”

An emotional Biden spoke about his ties to the First State before departing for DC Tuesday for his swearing in.

“Excuse the emotion, but when I die, Delaware will be written on my heart,” said Biden.

The First State will also have a military presence at the inauguration.

Gov. John Carney deployed the Delaware National Guard last week to join the more than 25,000 guard troops providing heightened security for the event.