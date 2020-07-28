Delaware Public Media

Delaware on new quarantine lists

By 2 hours ago
  • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

New York, New Jersey and Connecicut’s travel advisory lists were updated Tuesday— and Delaware is still on them. The First State has also been added to a new mandatory quarantine list by Washington, D.C. and will likely be impacted by a Massachusetts travel advisory next month.

Delaware’s seven-day average for the number of new daily cases was around 103 Sunday, above the per capita threshold for the quarantine lists. It fell below the threshold to around 94 Monday. 

The seven-day average for percent of tests coming back positive sat at just above 4 Monday, below the World Health Organization’s target of 5 percent and far below the tri-state travel advisory threshold. 

Both of those measures have trended relatively flat over the last two weeks.

Delaware is also currently among the states from which visitors to Massachusetts will need to quarantine starting Aug. 1. Only a handful of designated “lower-risk” states are excepted from the quarantine requirement, which can be avoided with a negative test result following certain criteria.

Delaware added less than a hundred new confirmed cases and one new related death to its coronavirus totals Tuesday. 

To date 14,476 people have tested positive for the virus in Delaware. 580 have died from it. 

The current number of hospitalizations stands at 62, with 14 people critically ill. Hospitalizations have trended up over the last two weeks. 

 This story has been updated to include information about the Massachusetts travel advisory.

Tags: 
covid-19 cases
covid-19 deaths
covid-19 testing
covid-19 hospitalizations
coronavirus
14-day out-of-state quarantine

