Delaware nears move to ease COVID restrictions further

Other states both regionally and nationally are easing COVID restrictions as more people get vaccinated. Will Delaware follow suit?

Listen to this story

"We're getting healthier. We're contemplating changes to the restrictions for indoor and outdoor gatherings," said Gov. John Carney at his weekly COVID press conference, noting the state is thinking of joining others - like Pennsylvania and New Jersey - that have made changes.

Carney says it will happen soon, but it will be the result of a thorough process

"We will be easing restrictions. We're looking at that right now," said Carney. "We have regular phone conversations, conference calls with business groups, with hospitals with the mayor's across the state, and we've been working with public health Jamie Mack and his team have been engaging with those business establishments as well. We've had a call with the restaurant association and their members and just working on loosening those restrictions keeping in mind what's happening in states around us."

Carney notes the state also holds conversations with the White House Task Force and different chambers of commerce.

Talk of re-opening follows a weekend when travel spiked as the weather was nicer and more people getting vaccinated.

With spring fast approaching and more people getting vaccinated, travel is picking up.

But state health officials warn against letting your guard down just because case numbers and hospitalizations are going down.

Delaware Division of Public Health director Dr. Karyl Rattay says traveling is not risk free.

If you plan to travel by bus, plane, or car, it is best to get fully vaccinated first. And you should keep wearing a mask, avoid those most at risk, and stay away from large gatherings or crowds.

Rattay also strongly suggests getting tested.

"We advise you to get tested with either the PCR or the rapid antigen test 1-to-3 days before you travel, and then get tested 3-to-5 days after your trip when you come back after your trip," said Rattay. "You do want to make sure that you're being very careful while you wait for your test results. So that means making sure your social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands frequently, etc."

Rattay notes these reminders come after what the White House called the most traveled weekend in a year this past weekend.