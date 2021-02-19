Delaware native, retired diplomat pens new book on Saudi-U.S. relations

A Delaware native’s new book on Saudi Arabia is out.

Retired diplomat David Rundell, joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to discuss Vision or Mirage: Saudi Arabia at the Crossroads

Rundell is one of the nation’s leading experts on Saudi Arabia, where he lived for 15 years.

He says his book offers an in-depth study of the rapidly changing socio-economic landscape of that country.

“The book, which exists today, is really an effort to explain a country which is very important, but also very poorly understood to the American public,” Rundell said.

Rundell, who now lives in Dubai, says Saudi Arabia holds a unique place on the world stage.

“Saudi Arabia is an extremely unusual place. It’s a strange place. You could even argue that it’s a weird place," said Rundell. It’s the last strategically important monarchy in the world. It’s economy is very odd, because in most countries - certainly in the United States - the living standard of the people is directly related to their productivity.”

Rundell says in Saudi Arabia - the two are divorce, with Saudis having a much higher standard of living than their productivity would suggest because so much wealth flows from the country’s oil.

Rundell spent 30 years as an American diplomat in Bahrain, Saudia Arabia, Syria, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Readers can purchase the book on Amazon.

