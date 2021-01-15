Delaware National Guard deployed to help with inauguration security

Gov. John Carney officially activated the Delaware National Guard Friday to assist in any response to possible protests connected to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

That includes any activity in the First State.

Carney’s emergency order says state law enforcement is watching intelligence related to planned protests in Wilmington and Dover - and specifically around Legislative Hall.

Chain link fencing was erected around the perimeter of Leg Hall Friday. Lawmakers are meeting virtually through January and Carney’s inauguration Tuesday will also be virtual.

The Delaware National Guard is also joining other Guard units from around the country in Washington D.C. for Biden’s inauguration Wednesday.

The nation’s capital is preparing for potential protests this weekend through inauguration day. Security has been tightened at and around Capitol Hill ahead of the inauguration: including the closing of the National Mall and subways stations.

Carney’s order deploys the Delaware National Guard through Friday the 22nd.