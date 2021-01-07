 Delaware National Guard deployed to D.C. amid insurrection | Delaware First Media
Delaware National Guard deployed to D.C. amid insurrection

  • The National Guard was also called into Kenosha, WI earlier this year during the protests against racial violence
The Delaware National Guard is heading to Washington D.C. to support law enforcement after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.

 

After Pro-Trump extremists stormed the Capitol, interrupting Congress as it certified Joe Biden’s electoral victory, local National Guard troops are being ordered into the city.

 

Delaware National Guard Spokesperson Bernie Kale says the order came this morning.

 

“Gov. John Carney has approved the Delaware National Guard to be sent down to D.C. in support of local law enforcement and other state National Guard’s who are down there currently,” Kale said.

 

Kale adds he’s unable to say how many troops are being sent, nor where they’ll be stationed once they arrive.

 

He notes they will head out in the next few days and stay in the area for as long as they’re needed.

Delaware’s National Guard is also slated to be in D.C. on January 20th to provide security for President-Elect Biden’s inauguration.

 

After the events that transpired on Wednesday, Kale says he’s sure there are talks higher up about beefing up security for the inauguration.

 

Other states, including Virginia and Maryland, have sent National Guards to the D.C. area.

