 Delaware lawmakers again seek to end youth incarceration in adult prisons | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

Delaware lawmakers again seek to end youth incarceration in adult prisons

By 12 hours ago
  • The Youthful Criminal Offender Program moved from Howard R. Young Correctional Institution (pictured) to Sussex Correctional Institution this fall
    The Youthful Criminal Offender Program moved from Howard R. Young Correctional Institution (pictured) to Sussex Correctional Institution this fall
    Sophia Schmidt / Delaware Public Media

A bill that’s already been introduced for the upcoming General Assembly session would stop youth incarceration in adult prisons in Delaware.

  

State law currently allows teens ages 16 to 18 who are convicted in Superior Court to be housed in adult prisons. The Youthful Criminal Offenders Program (YCOP), which recently moved from Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington to Sussex Correctional Institution, separates youth from adult inmates.

But House Bill 26 would keep those under 18 out of Department of Correction custody entirely, instead keeping them under the purview of the state Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families (Kids' Department).  

“Kids make mistakes, and they have poor judgement, but it shouldn’t ruin their whole life and put them in an adult prison,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Debra Heffernan (D-Bellefonte). “Kids are different than adults.”

Heffernan argues that since the teens are kept completely separate from adult inmates and there are often few of them, their experience is similar to solitary confinement.

“If we force them into a prison system for adults, what’s going to happen is it’s not going to end up rehabilitating them, it’s probably going to end up making them into hardened criminals,” Heffernan said. 

But the state Department of Correction (DOC) disagrees. 

“YCOP participants received specialized, one-on-one education tailored to their individual academic needs,” DOC spokesperson Jason Miller said in an emailed statement. “They receive individualized programming and services. They have daily access to outside recreation, gym and the weight room. If there are no disciplinary issues, they have weekly access to an Xbox.”

Education is mandatory for juveniles without a high school diploma, and offenders attend classes five days a week, according to DOC.  The programming youth inmates receive includes substance abuse treatment, anger management and other life skills. The DOC website describes YCOP as “a therapeutic community, which seeks to change behaviors through structured programming.”

Lawmakers have tried unsuccessfully to end the YCOP program before.

Heffernan says the latest effort includes some tweaks. 

“This would allow the Kids’ Department to petition Superior Court to transfer a child that they couldn’t safely supervise to another entity in Delaware or out of state, and have the courts help them come up with a plan,” she said. “I think this change is going to make it have a much higher chance of passing.” 

There is currently only one boy in the Youthful Criminal Offenders Program at Sussex Correctional Institution, according to DOC. Last fiscal year there were ten teens sentenced to the program. In Fiscal Year 2019 there were 24, and in Fiscal Year 2018 there were 37.

Miller said there has not been a recent case of a female youth sentenced as an adult to DOC custody, but that in such a circumstance DOC would make “appropriate placement arrangements.” 

 

A 2017 assessment of Delaware’s juvenile defense and justice system by the National Juvenile Defender Center described the physical conditions in the YCOP program at Sussex Correctional Institute as “filthy,” lacking cameras, and “absolutely unacceptable for housing children,” and cast the educational programming as insufficient. The report advised against sentencing youth in adult court. 

 

Tags: 
ycop
Delaware Department of Correction
Debra Heffernan
rep. debra heffernan
juvenile justice
pre-file
hb26
Kids Department

Related Content

Twelfth Delaware inmate dies with COVID-19

By Dec 23, 2020
Sophia Schmidt / Delaware Public Media

Another inmate at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center has died after contracting COVID-19. 

Dept. of Correction looks for funds to make big renovations next year

By Nov 19, 2020
Roman Battaglia / Delaware Public Media

The Department of Corrections is making a big budget request next year to renovate some of the state’s prisons.


Dept. of Correction launches overhaul of substance abuse treatment program

By Oct 22, 2020
Roman Battaglia / Delaware Public Media

The Delaware Department of Correction unveiled a new substance abuse treatment program across the state prison system.


Delaware suspends in-person visits at prisons again

By Nick Ciolino Nov 11, 2020
Delaware Public Media

The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) is suspending in-person visitation in state prisons again.

The order goes into effect Thursday at all Level V prisons and Level IV work release and violation of probation facilities.


Dept. of Correction prepares to fight the flu and coronavirus this year

By Oct 5, 2020
Roman Battaglia / Delaware Public Media

The Department of Correction is trying to keep the flu season from exacerbating the danger of infection in First State prisons.

Effort to move jurisdiction of minors tried as adults sparks debate

By Sarah Mueller Jun 23, 2019
Delaware Public Media

Legislation that would move jurisdiction for minors in the adult court system sparked intense debate last week.


Legislation would increase Delaware's school dropout age

By Sarah Mueller Jun 10, 2019
Tom Byrne / Delaware Public Media

State lawmakers could raise the state’s high school dropout age.


Gov. Carney signs new juvenile justice protections into law

By Sarah Mueller Oct 16, 2018
Delaware Public Media

Delaware youth have new criminal justice protections that help them avoid having a record.


Paid family leave passes Delaware House

By Sarah Mueller Jun 12, 2018
Delaware Public Media

Legislation establishing paid family leave for state workers in Delaware is heading to the state Senate.


Conversion therapy ban heads to Gov. Carney

By Sarah Mueller Jun 7, 2018
Delaware Public Media

Gov. John Carney will soon decide whether to ban conversion therapy in the First State.