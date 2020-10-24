Delaware Humane Association's Rehoboth Adoption Center undergoing major renovations

The Delaware Humane Association (DHA) is planning a major renovation of its Rehoboth Adoption Center.

The Delaware Humane Association’s fundraising campaign to revamp its Midway Plaza Shopping Center facility in Rehoboth Beach is underway.

DHA executive director Patrick Carroll says they are looking to raise $300,000, “We have had a storefront adoption center in Rehoboth Beach in Midway Plaza for three years now. And that was an extension of our Wilmington location. We wanted to expand our reach and serve the community in the Rehoboth and Lewes area.”

Carroll says in addition to adopting out dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, the center also offers low-cost pet vaccines and hosts pet food pantries.

He says the renovations will allow DHA to meet increased adoption demands, install easier to clean kennels and have isolation areas for animals needing special care.

Carroll says the renovations will also employ a “fear free” design using stress-reducing colors and kennel layouts to reduce sight lines of other dogs and cats.

Work is expected to get underway in November or December - and that work will take about six to eight weeks to complete.





Carroll says more than $150,000 dollars has already been raised.

Donations can be made here.