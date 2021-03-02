 Delaware Humane Association makes adoption push as part of Tour for Life | Delaware First Media
Delaware Humane Association makes adoption push as part of Tour for Life

The Delaware Humane Association (DHA) is this week’s spotlight shelter for Tour for Life 2021.


The nonprofit, no-kill animal care and adoption center is teaming up with New York-based North Shore Animal League America and Purina on the Tour for Life.

“It’s a weeklong celebration to try to get as many animals into their forever homes as possible," said DHA’s marketing manager Cory Topel.

 

She says typically the event is one-day only.

 

“But what we’re seeing this year because of COVID-19 is, although we’re starting to see light at the end of the tunnel again, there’s still a lot of animals right now that are in need of finding their forever homes," said Topel. "As you know a lot of animals have been misplaced due to the recent extreme weather in Texas.”  

Topel says between now and Sunday, March 7 anyone who adopts a pet from the Delaware Humane Association that’s been waiting over 30 days will pay only $30. She notes all approved adopters also receive giveaways provided by Purina.


Topel says adoptions remain by appointment only because of the pandemic. Adoption applications are available here.

