Delaware Humane Association makes adoption push as part of Tour for Life

The Delaware Humane Association (DHA) is this week’s spotlight shelter for Tour for Life 2021.

The nonprofit, no-kill animal care and adoption center is teaming up with New York-based North Shore Animal League America and Purina on the Tour for Life.

“It’s a weeklong celebration to try to get as many animals into their forever homes as possible," said DHA’s marketing manager Cory Topel.

She says typically the event is one-day only.

“But what we’re seeing this year because of COVID-19 is, although we’re starting to see light at the end of the tunnel again, there’s still a lot of animals right now that are in need of finding their forever homes," said Topel. "As you know a lot of animals have been misplaced due to the recent extreme weather in Texas.”

Topel says between now and Sunday, March 7 anyone who adopts a pet from the Delaware Humane Association that’s been waiting over 30 days will pay only $30. She notes all approved adopters also receive giveaways provided by Purina.



Topel says adoptions remain by appointment only because of the pandemic. Adoption applications are available here.