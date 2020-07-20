Delaware holds school board elections Tuesday

Voters across Delaware cast ballots Tuesday in local school board elections.

There are eight contested school board races across the First State.

All adults over 18 are eligible to vote in school board elections, regardless of voter registration status. Voters just have to bring their ID card with them to the polling places.

But many voters won’t be voting in person this year. A record number of people have requested an absentee ballots.

In New Castle County, requests are 250 times higher than a year ago, and already 24 times more absentee ballots have been returned.

For those voting in person, polling places are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. And absentee ballots must be delivered to an election office by 8 p.m.

