Delaware holds school board elections Tuesday

Voters across Delaware cast ballots Tuesday in local school board elections.


 

There are eight contested school board races across the First State.

 

All adults over 18 are eligible to vote in school board elections, regardless of voter registration status. Voters just have to bring their ID card with them to the polling places.

 

But many voters won’t be voting in person this year.  A record number of people  have requested an absentee ballots.

 

In New Castle County, requests are 250 times higher than a year ago, and already 24 times more absentee ballots have been returned.

 

For those voting in person, polling places are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. And absentee ballots must be delivered to an election office by 8 p.m.

 

 

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

Related Content

Capital School Board candidates face off in election Tuesday

By Jul 19, 2020

Record numbers of voters are expected to cast ballots in this year’s Delaware school board elections.

 

Three candidates vie for one five year term on Capital’s Board of Education.

 

Anthony DePrima is the incumbent, after being appointed to fill the seat vacated when Ralph Taylor was elected to city council last year.  DePrima says he offers unique experience as a former Dover city manager and planning director.

Caesar Rodney School Board candidates discuss issues, experience

By Jul 19, 2020
Roman Battaglia / Delaware Public Media

Two candidates for school board will face off in the election on Tuesday in the Caesar Rodney School District.

Incumbent Milford School Board candidate faces challenger in election

By Jul 19, 2020
Milford School District Facebook page

Rony Baltazar-Lopez was the first latino and one of the youngest school board members on the Milford School District Board of Education.

He was appointed to the board last year to fill a vacated spot. He now seeks a full five year term on the board in the upcoming election.

Baltazar-Lopez faces a challenger in the election, Scott Willey, a construction company owner. Willey did not respond with availability for an interview.

Here is the full interview with Baltazar-Lopez:

Record number of absentee voters in school board elections this year

By Jul 16, 2020

Turnout for Delaware’s annual school board elections is often low - and almost no-one votes absentee. But this year, a record number of people are requesting absentee ballots.