 Delaware GOP makes closing argument to voters before Election Day | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

Delaware GOP makes closing argument to voters before Election Day

By 27 minutes ago
  • Delaware Public Media

The Delaware Republican Party is making its final appeal to Delawareans with Election Day now less than a week away

 

The Delaware GOP is putting a concerted effort into keeping its foothold in the General Assembly.

 

Party chair Jane Brady says she wants to focus efforts on the House and Senate districts where Republicans are fighting to hold seats -- and Democrats have a registration advantage

 

More moderate Republicans, like State Sen. Anthony Delcollo, have said they’d like to see moderate conservatives running for statewide office, arguing  Republicans who work past party lines have a better chance to succeed in elections.

 

But Brady thinks the GOP’s top of the ticket is not too extreme.

 

“One person does not define a party. And there’s been a lot of attention on one extreme right candidate that we have on our ticket this year," said Brady. "But our governor candidate is moderate, she’s not far right, our lieutenant governor candidate is very moderate, almost to the left of moderate.”

 

The extreme candidate Brady is referring to is U.S. Senate candidate Lauren Witzke, who’s been under fire, and even blocked on social media, for inflammatory statements.

 

Brady says Delawareans don’t look to the top of the ticket for their choice, but look at where the local candidates stand on issues, and she says they have focused  on the local problems that affect regular citizens.

 

Brady says her priority this election is the hotly contested down ballot races.

 

“I think in large part we need to make gains in the Senate," said Brady. "That’s been my focus, I don’t know that we’re gonna be able to do that with Joe Biden on the ticket to be candid with you. But our objective is to win seats in the Senate.”

 

Brady also reiterated the GOP’s concern about one-party rule in Delaware, arguing bringing more Republicans to the legislature would  keep a Democractic Party that holds all statewide offices in check.

 

She says she's confident that incumbent State Senators Anthony Delcollo and Cathy Cloutier - facing serious challenges in New Castle County - will hold their seats.

 

The Delaware GOP faces another round of tough statewide races, where Democratic candidates hold high approval ratings, and a registration edge statewide of 150,000 voters.

 

Republicans lost the last statewide office they held in 2018 when Ken Simpler was defeated by Colleen Davis for State Treasurer.

Tags: 
2020 Election
Delaware GOP
General Assembly
Lauren Witzke
Anthony delcollo
Cathy Cloutier

Related Content

Races to Watch: State House 21st District

By Oct 27, 2020
Delaware Public Media/Barry campaign/Ramone campaign

Delaware Public Media wraps up its Races to Watch series with a State House race that’s a rematch of 2018

Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino has more on Republican Mike Ramone’s effort to repeat his narrow win over Democrat Stephanie Barry.

Races to Watch: State Senate 7th District

By Oct 23, 2020
Anthony Delcollo & Spiros Mantzavinos / Facebook

We continue our look at Races to Watch in the First State in New Castle county where Democrats see a couple of opportunities to flip State Senate seats held by Republicans.

 

One is in the 7th State Senate District and Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia introduces us to the candidates competing in what’s expected to be a close race.


High percentage of Delawareans voting by mail have sent in their ballots

By Oct 27, 2020
Sophia Schmidt / Delaware Public Media

One week away from the election, nearly 18 percent of registered voters in Delaware have already returned their ballots. Under U.S. Postal service guidance, those still looking to vote by mail should utilize drop boxes.

Delaware National Guard activated for election security threat modelling

By Oct 21, 2020
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

The Delaware National Guard has been activated to support the cybersecurity of the upcoming election. It’s the first time the Guard has been activated for this role.