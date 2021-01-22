Delaware faces challenges as it pushes ahead with vaccination plan

Distribution of the coronavirus vaccine nationwide has been criticized as disorganized and slow.

Delaware is now in the second phase of its distribution plan — which makes seniors, as well as frontline essential workers like teachers and food manufacturers, eligible to get shots.

The first day the state’s online registration system went live, tens of thousands of Delawareans 65 or older signed up. But the state’s supply of the vaccine is lagging behind.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with state Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay about the state’s plan to get its most vulnerable residents vaccinated quickly.