 Delaware faces challenges as it pushes ahead with vaccination plan | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media
Related Program: 
The Green

Delaware faces challenges as it pushes ahead with vaccination plan

By 1 hour ago
  • Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

Distribution of the coronavirus vaccine nationwide has been criticized as disorganized and slow.

Delaware is now in the second phase of its distribution plan — which makes seniors, as well as frontline essential workers like teachers and food manufacturers, eligible to get shots.

The first day the state’s online registration system went live, tens of thousands of Delawareans 65 or older signed up.  But the state’s supply of the vaccine is lagging behind.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with state Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay about the state’s plan to get its most vulnerable residents vaccinated quickly.

Tags: 
coronavirus vaccine
covid vaccine
coroan

Related Content

Delaware seniors sign up in droves to receive COVID vaccine after launch of registration system

By Jan 20, 2021
Daniel Schludi / Unsplash

The online system for seniors in Delaware to sign up to receive the coronavirus vaccine is already getting lots of traffic.


COVID vaccine now available to seniors, teachers, other frontline workers in First State

By Jan 19, 2021
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

Delawareans over age 65 and others in phase 1B of the state’s vaccine rollout will soon be able to receive vaccinations. 

Delaware looks for more volunteers for its medical reserve corps to help distribute vaccine

By Jan 15, 2021
Daniel Schludi / Unsplash

Part of the state’s push to get COVID-19 vaccines out and into people’s arms involves trying to get more volunteers for the Delaware Medical Reserve Corps.

Officials say both medical and nonmedical volunteers have a role to play with vaccine distribution.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino recently spoke with Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long - who is also a Principal Investigator with the Medical Reserve Corps - about the corps and its role.

Delawareans should be vigilant of scams surrounding COVID-19 vaccine

By Dec 23, 2020
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

Many citizens are eager to take the coronavirus vaccine, and scammers may be taking advantage.