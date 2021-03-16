Delaware expanding its vaccine eligibility this week

Delaware is expanding vaccine eligibility this week, lowering the required age to get vaccinated for COVID-19.





Starting Wednesday pharmacies in Delaware are allowed to administer vaccine to those 50 years or older.





Eligibility is also opening to those 16 yrs or older with underlying medical conditions through health care providers, including hospitals. The list of conditions that qualify is here.

The state suggests that people should contact their medical provider ​about vaccination opportunities, and ncourages providers to reach out to their highest risk patients directly to schedule appointments. State officials also note non-paid caregivers of Delawareans with high- and moderate-risk medical conditions may also qualify for vaccination through medical providers.





And starting next Tuesday, March 23, the state will open up its COVID-19 waiting list to all Delawreans 50 years or older. That vaccine sign-up is available online.





These changes come after President Biden promised last week that all adults nationwide would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1st.





In a statement, Delaware’s Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said the state’s “vaccine supply has significantly increased, and as the number of seniors who are requesting vaccination appointments continues to drop, we are in a position to make them available to more Delawareans”





But the state says the 65 and older population still on the waiting list continues to be the focus.





As of Monday, Delaware has administered nearly 320,000 vaccines statewide. About 20 percent of Delawre’s population has received at least one dose of vaccine.