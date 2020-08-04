Delaware dropped from COVID-19 travel advisory lists in New Jersey and other state.

The First State is once again off of the travel quarantine lists for New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut.

The weekly travel quarantine lists released by those Northeast states no longer include Delaware after including it the last couple of weeks.

For Delaware to make the lists it either has to be at 10 percent or above in positive COVID-19 tests, the state is currently at 4.7 percent, or hit 97 cases per day in the last week.

Delaware is at 96 cases per day, but Gov. John Carney says states should only make the lists if it is over in both categories.

"We are below that once again so we're on again, off again, on again, off again, and something that as I've said before doesn't make a lot of sense," said Carney. "To me we ought to be using both the percent positive as well as the day-to-day new positive cases."

Carney adds with the numbers so close, Delaware is likely to be on again, and off again, but notes it gives the state a goal to stay under.

"It's a day-to-day week-to-week proposition, one day your above it, the next day you're below it and so on and so doesn't make a lot of sense for me, but it does give us a target to continue to work hard to follow the restrictions and guidance in terms of mask wearing in particular keeping our social distancing," said Carney.

Carney reiterated that Delaware is getting penalized by other states for aggressively testing residents.

Delaware remains in Washington DC’s travel advisory list. That list will not be updated again until August 10th.

And Maryland remains on the various state travel quarantine lists for another week.