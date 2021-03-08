Delaware Division of the Arts strategic plan moves toward completion

This is the last week the public can comment on a final draft of the Delaware Division of the Arts’ (DDA) four-year strategic plan.

“The structure of the plan - there’s a mission statement, a vision statement of desired outcomes and then some target objectives, as well as some measures that we’ll be using to sort of gauge the success - the achievements that we’re making under those desired outcomes,” said Division of the Arts director Paul Weagraff.

The Delaware Division of the Arts got initial public input on its new strategic plan for Fiscal Years 2022 through 2025 last October and November.

“I think the general theme was those who are familiar with our programs and services are very appreciative of what we do in, not only in terms of grants, but also in networking - bringing people together," said Weagraff. "But we also heard - voices confirmed - what we are aware of, and that there are communities that we are not reaching.”

Weagraff notes that the division is focused on expanding its efforts to ensure diversity, equity and inclusion in its work statewide.

He says the Hispanic community is one community in particular that the Division could do more to reach more effectively, and ensure equitable levels of funding and technical support services.

The Division of the Arts, the Delaware State Arts Council and the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement spent the past five months using public input to develop a plan that reflects ideas, issues and initiatives provided by First State artists, organizations, audiences and educators.



The final public comment period ends on Sunday, March 14.

