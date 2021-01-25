Delaware Division of the Arts encourages giving through Do More 24 Delaware

The First State’s largest day of giving - Do More 24 Delaware - is coming up in just over a month.

And the Delaware Division of the Arts (DDA) is encouraging people to include the arts in their giving during the online campaign this March.

Delaware Division of the Arts director Paul Weagraff says the Do More 24 Delaware campaign can help arts organizations that still need to cover overhead expenses despite severely reduced revenue due to the COVID pandemic.

“The most sudden impact on the arts organizations - the arts community - was the closure of their facilities, the cancellation of programming and that impacted directly staffed arts organizations, as well as all of the artists that are either employed or volunteer their services,” said Weagraff.

Spur Impact and United Way of Delaware are behind the 24-hour day of online giving.

And Weagraff says DDA plans to jump in and help out.

“The Division of the Arts will be providing up to $425,000 as an incentive for nonprofit arts organizations to work with the Do More 24 Delaware campaign," said Weagraff. "We will be matching their contributions and proportioning our funds based on how well they do in that 24-hour fundraising initiative.”

Do More 24 Delaware is scheduled for March 4-5.

