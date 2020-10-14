Delaware Debates 2020: U.S. House

Delaware's candidates for U.S. House of Representatives meet for Delaware Debates 2020 Wednesday night.

Incumbent Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester and Republican challenger Lee Murphy face off virtually in the one hour debate starting at 6:30 p.m.

Ralph Begleiter, founding director of the UD Center for Political Communication and former CNN journalist, returns to the University of Delaware to moderate. The candidates will also field virtual questions from UD students and community members.

You can watch the debate live here.

The event marks the sixth biennial Delaware Debates since 2010, a joint initiative of the University of Delaware's Center for Political Communication (CPC) and Delaware Public Media (WDDE 91.1, WMPH 91.7 and WMHS 88.1).

In light of COVID-19 restrictions, Delaware Debates will be live-streamed without an audience from a studio on UD's campus.