Delaware Public Media

Delaware Debates 2020: U.S. House

By 1 hour ago

Delaware's candidates for U.S. House of Representatives meet for Delaware Debates 2020 Wednesday night.

Incumbent Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester and Republican challenger Lee Murphy face off virtually in the one hour debate starting at 6:30 p.m.

Ralph Begleiter, founding director of the UD Center for Political Communication and former CNN journalist, returns to the University of Delaware to moderate.  The candidates will also field virtual questions from UD students and community members.

You can watch the debate live here.

The event marks the sixth biennial Delaware Debates since 2010, a joint initiative of the University of Delaware's Center for Political Communication (CPC) and Delaware Public Media (WDDE 91.1, WMPH 91.7 and WMHS 88.1).

In light of COVID-19 restrictions, Delaware Debates will be live-streamed without an audience from a studio on UD's campus.

Tags: 
2020 Election
candidate conversations
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt-Rochester
Lee Murphy

Related Content

Gubernatorial candidates spar over COVID-19, come together on education

By 1 hour ago
University of Delaware

Delaware’s candidates for governor faced off on the first night of the University of Delaware’s 2020 debates.


Candidate Conversations 2020: U.S. House candidate Lisa Blunt Rochester

By Sep 11, 2020

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2020 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing again this fall with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication.

Among the races we are examining is the race for U.S. House and in this interview, the incumbent, Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester.


Candidate Conversations 2020: U.S. House candidate Lee Murphy

By Sep 9, 2020
Lee Murphy campaign

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2020 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing again this fall with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication.

Among the races we are examining is the race for U.S. House– and in this interview, Republican Lee Muphy.


Election officials review security, practice transporting ballots ahead of General Election

By 18 hours ago
A red and white sign with an arrow pointing towards doors that says "Polling Place"
Roman Battaglia / Delaware Public Media

The state is gearing up for a high turnout in next month’s General Election.


Vote-by-mail in Delaware: How we got here

By Oct 9, 2020
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

This week, Delawareans who already requested vote-by-mail ballots for November’s general elections started receiving them and could begin filling them out and sending them in.

The state’s new vote-by-mail system created in response to the pandemic has now withstood two legal challenges. A Chancery Court judge denied a bid by two non-profits to extend the ballot return deadline Friday.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt has more on the path taken to bring mail-in voting to the First State.

 


How can Delaware build trust in its fledgling vote-by-mail system?

By Oct 9, 2020
Delaware Public Media

Some of the initial assessment of mail-in voting system is already happening in the wake of the state's September primary.

Most who chose to vote in person in during that primary said they didn’t trust the new system.

And Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia looked into how groups are looking to build more confidence in it.