Delaware continues making progress in reducing COVID-19 cases

The state continues to recover from the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past few months.

As of Sunday, 321 people are currently hospitalized from COVID-19, 39 of those are considered to be in critical condition.

The average number of new positive cases is also trending downwards, although still much higher than before the holiday season. The seven day rolling average of new positive cases is now at 480 cases per day.

Almost one and quarter million COVID tests have been performed. The average number of tests returning positive is now at 7 percent.

The state announced 11 new deaths over the weekend. The state’s death toll is now 1,101. All 11 victims were over 80 years old with underlying health conditions. 10 were long-term care facility residents

The state has administered over 103 thousand vaccines across Delaware. That’s out of 120 thousand delivered so far. The state remains of phase 1B of the rollout, for those aged 65 and older and frontline essential workers.