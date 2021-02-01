 Delaware continues making progress in reducing COVID-19 cases | Delaware First Media
Delaware continues making progress in reducing COVID-19 cases

The state continues to recover from the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past few months.

 

As of Sunday, 321 people are currently hospitalized from COVID-19, 39 of those are considered to be in critical condition.

 

The average number of new positive cases is also trending downwards, although still much higher than before the holiday season. The seven day rolling average of new positive cases is now at 480 cases per day.

 

Almost one and quarter million COVID tests have been performed. The average number of tests returning positive is now at 7 percent.

 

The state announced 11 new deaths over the weekend. The state’s death toll is now 1,101. All 11 victims were over 80 years old with underlying health conditions.  10 were long-term care facility residents

 

The state has administered over 103 thousand vaccines across Delaware. That’s out of 120 thousand delivered so far. The state remains of phase 1B of the rollout, for those aged 65 and older and frontline essential workers.

Wilmington VA to distribute vaccine at Dover event

By Jan 28, 2021
Daniel Schludi / Unsplash

The Wilmington VA plans to administer COVID vaccine at an event in Dover this Sunday. The event prioritizes veterans over the age of 75 and those with complex medical conditions.

First State updates second dose COVID vaccine guidance

By Jan 28, 2021
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

The state is officially tweaking its guidance around giving Delawareans second doses of the coronavirus vaccine. 

State expects increase in vaccine allocation in coming weeks

By Jan 26, 2021
Daniel Schludi / Unsplash

Delaware is still struggling with a shortage of coronavirus vaccine — but an end may be in sight. 


State announces expansion of vaccine access for 1B group after rocky start to drive-through events

By Jan 25, 2021
Gregory Boulden

Thousands more seniors as well as educators in Delaware are expected to be vaccinated against the coronavirus this week, after mass vaccination events this weekend were plagued by delays.

Delaware faces challenges as it pushes ahead with vaccination plan

By Jan 22, 2021
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

Distribution of the coronavirus vaccine nationwide has been criticized as disorganized and slow.

Delaware is now in the second phase of its distribution plan — which makes seniors, as well as frontline essential workers like teachers and food manufacturers, eligible to get shots.

The first day the state’s online registration system went live, tens of thousands of Delawareans 65 or older signed up.  But the state’s supply of the vaccine is lagging behind.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with state Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay about the state’s plan to get its most vulnerable residents vaccinated quickly.