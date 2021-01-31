Delaware Community Foundation reports significant increase in giving in 2020

The Delaware Community Foundation (DCF) is touting its 2020 giving efforts, answering the hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the midst of the pandemic, the Delaware Community Foundation awarded millions of dollars in community grants in all three counties to support a range of projects and nonprofit organizations.

“We manage over a thousand funds," said DCF president and CEO Stuart Comstock-Gay. "In 2020, those funds put out over $31 million ($31.2 million) into the community - in grants and scholarships.”

Comstock-Gay notes that represented a 35-percent increase over 2019 giving and a 112-percent increase over 2018. A typical year sees the foundation send out $15- to 20 million.

Grants awarded last year funded emergency food and housing, health care, education, the arts, workforce development and environmental issues.

Comstock-Gays says last year monies in community grants and scholarships came from primarily from charitable funds established by individuals, families and corporate donors.

“People - when they see pain and need - will respond," said Comstock-Gay. "And historically when you look at who gives most proportionately it’s often people at the lower end of the economic scale who step up even more than people with real needs.”

Comstock-Gay says people gave more last year because the needs of Delawareans and First State communities were so great, and he expects the “giving” momentum to continue this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

He adds that donors he’s spoken to also want to continue leaning into equity and racial discrimination.