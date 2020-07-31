Delaware Coastal Aiport in Georgetown gets new manager

The Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown has a new pilot in command.

Salisbury, Maryland resident Bob Bryant was appointed as manager of airport and business park operations this week, “Of course I’m thrilled and excited to be back into the airport management side of the aviation industry.”

Bryant was the airport manager at the Salisbury-Ocean City: Wicomico Regional Airport for 23 years; he retired from there in 2016 and has been serving as a college-level instructor and as an assistant project manager for a New Orleans-based aviation, energy and community planning firm since then.

Bryant started his new job on Monday and explain what he needs to do first,

“What I need to do is simply become acclimated with the tenants that are on the airport, the activities that are on the airport right now, even the files - going through the files and coming up to date with the different contracts and the different procedures that Sussex County operates under that may have been different than what I’m familiar with.”

Bryant says he’s thrilled to be back in the aviation industry and noted what has to happen now, “What we really need to have happen first is - we need to have the airport master plan, which is in the process of being reviewed by the Federal Aviation Administration - we really need the FAA to sign off on the airport master plan. Then of course I’ll be working with the County administrator and the engineering department in putting together a plan that we can all implement.”

Bryant takes over the position from Eric Littleton, who recently returned to NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia for a new post after a year at the Sussex County airport.

The Delaware Coastal Airport was built in the 1940’s and was used - at one point - by the U.S. Navy.