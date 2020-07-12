Delaware Bar Exam is moving to the state fairgrounds

The Delaware Board of Bar Examiners is moving this year's Bar Exam to the Delaware State Fairgrounds in August.

Kelly Phillips Parker, Executive Director of the Board of Bar Examiners says the Fairgrounds is the only place large enough to keep everyone safe.

“We did an extensive search throughout the State of Delaware to find another site that would permit us to have the exam under the conditions we need to have this year. And Delaware State Fairgrounds is the one that fit all of those requirements.”

Phillips Parker says 267 people applied to take the exam this year - the most people it's ever had in a single year.

The Board is taking precautions throughout the three day exam, such as cleaning high contact surfaces, requiring all staff and test-takers to wear face masks and minimizing the amount of paper that gets handed between people.

The Board says they’ll look at the state of the COVID-19 pandemic before deciding where to hold the exam next year.