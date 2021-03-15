Delaware Bar Exam goes virtual this year

The Delaware Bar Exam is moving online this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delaware Bar Exam will be administered remotely over three days, July 26-28, according to the Delaware Board of Bar Examiners.

Delaware plans to use the online format offered by the National Conference of Bar Examiners, with the whole test on the ExamSoft secure remote testing surface.

As always, the exam will have eight Delaware essay questions, two Multistate Performance Test questions, and 200 Multistate Bar Examination questions.

The bar exam was cancelled last year because of the pandemic and those eligible to take it were given an exception to conditionally practice.

The Supreme Court and the Board believe the exam being online is the best way to mitigate the risks of having large gatherings during the pandemic.

The Board feels the administrative protocols currently in place will allow for a secure and effective administration of the exam in July.

The deadline to file an early application for the Delaware bar exam is April 1, and the final filing deadline is May 3.