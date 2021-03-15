 Delaware Bar Exam goes virtual this year | Delaware First Media
Delaware Bar Exam goes virtual this year

The Delaware Bar Exam is moving online this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delaware Bar Exam will be administered remotely over three days, July 26-28, according to the Delaware Board of Bar Examiners.

Delaware plans to use the online format offered by the National Conference of Bar Examiners, with the whole test on the ExamSoft secure remote testing surface.

As always, the exam will have eight Delaware essay questions, two Multistate Performance Test questions, and 200 Multistate Bar Examination questions.

The bar exam was cancelled last year because of the pandemic and those eligible to take it were given an exception to conditionally practice.

The Supreme Court and the Board believe the exam being online is the best way to mitigate the risks of having large gatherings during the pandemic.

The Board feels the administrative protocols currently in place will allow for a secure and effective administration of the exam in July.

The deadline to file an early application for the Delaware bar exam is April 1, and the final filing deadline is May 3. 

Bar exam

Related Content

2020 Delaware Bar Exam applicants may yet get to practice law this year

By Aug 12, 2020

Delaware is allowing some of the state’s 2020 bar applicants to practice law in a limited way. 

Delaware State Bar Exam canceled this year

By Jul 24, 2020

This year’s Delaware State Bar Exam is canceled.

 

The exam was scheduled to take place in mid-September at the Delaware State Fairgrounds to minimize COVD-19 transmission, but Chief Justice Collins Seitz, Jr. announced Friday they are scrapping the exam instead.

 