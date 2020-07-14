Delaware Art Museum set to host Virtual Writers Conference Saturday

An award-winning, best-selling author headlines this week’s Virtual Writers Conference - hosted by the Delaware Art Museum.

This is the annual Wilmington Writers Conference’s 4th year, but the first held entirely online because of the coronavirus pandemic,

“The event began through a ground swell of community writers that really wanted a place for themselves to gather and learn and work together,” said Eliza Jarvis - the Delaware Art Museum’s manager of youth learning and creative partnerships and conference chair.

She says Friday’s keynote address will come from New Castle County resident Erin Entrada Kelly - who has received numerous awards for her children’s literature, “She is actually a Museum member and she has been a well-decorated author for her works in the young adult fiction world. And so we’re excited to be able to hear her speak on the theme of “Untold Stories” and what that means to her. There will be a short address offered via Zoom on Friday night.”

Jarvis says Entrada Kelly’s 7 p.m. address is free and open to the public - but requires pre-registration.

Saturday’s Writers Conference kicks off at 9:15 a.m. and runs until 5 o’clock. There are a variety of sessions, including The Charms of Travel Writing and A Perspective on Immigration in the United States.

Jarvis says there’s also a session about using the Museum’s Labyrinth as a Creative Tool - taught by Carol Maurer.

Jarvis notes there’s been increasing interest in sessions dealing with creativity and strategies for overcoming writers’ block.

Information and registration is available here. The conference costs $15 for museum members, $20 for non-members and $10 for students.

This program is sponsored by the Art Bridges Foundation and The Happy Self Publisher. This project is supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.