Delaware announces more than 100 COVID-19 cases Friday, remains on several states' quarantine lists

The state again adds more than a hundred cases to its COVID-19 totals in one day.

State health officials reported 121 new cases Friday, pushing the First State’s total to date to 12,652. Of the new positive test results, 111 were reported to the Division of Public Health Thursday.

There were no new deaths. Delaware’s total COVID-19-related death toll remains at 517.

The 5-day average for new cases each day has fallen to just above 70— its lowest point in two weeks.

The percent testing positive dipped slightly Thursday. But the 5-day average of that measure has hovered around 6 percent the last few days, above the World Health Organization’s target of 5 percent as one indication the virus is controlled.

Current hospitalizations fell back down to 58 Thursday, with 11 people critically ill.

State public health officials offered their weekly update on the virus outbreak in long-term care facilities. As of Thursday evening, the Division of Public Health had received reports of a total of 1,155 COVID-19 cases involving long-term care residents throughout the course of the pandemic. A total of 333 long-term care residents have died of the virus. Harrison House Senior Living in Georgetown and Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington have seen the most fatalities, with 39 and 31 virus-related resident deaths respectively.

DPH did not release an update on the number of virus cases and deaths among long-term care facility staff Friday, citing a transition to a new data system. Officials promised to update the public with this information "as soon as possible."

More than 6,900 people to date are confirmed to have recovered from the virus. More than 120,000 people have tested negative.

Delaware was recently placed on New York, New Jersey and Connecticut’s lists of states from which visitors must quarantine. Philadelphia removed Delaware from its list Friday.