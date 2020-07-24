Data review adds to Delaware's COVID-19 death toll

State public health officials reviewed death certificates and found an additional 49 coronavirus-linked deaths in May and June.

Delaware’s virus-related death toll is now 578.

The state also added hundreds of cases of the coronavirus to its cumulative total in the last few days.

The state logged 75 new cases yesterday (Thursday) and nearly 150 Wednesday. The statewide total to date is now over 14,200.

And state officials are now tracking a 7-day rather than a 5-day average of new cases each day and percent of tests that come back positive.

The number of new cases each day trending largely flat and now sits just above 100.

Delaware’s five-day average percentage of people testing positive remains below the World Health Organization’s target of five and is trending slightly downward.

55 people were hospitalized for the virus as of Thursday with 9 critically ill.

Delaware remains among the 31 states on New Jersey, New York and Connecticut’s mandatory quarantine travel advisory lists.