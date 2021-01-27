DART service and fare changes coming next month

Changes in service and fares are coming to DART bus service statewide in February.

After receiving rider feedback at several community meetings and a virtual Public Hearing Workshop last year, DART approved service and fare changes that become effective on February 14.

DART spokeswoman Julie Theyerl says the agency was looking to streamline its fares.

"Today, we have seven different zones throughout the State. We’re simplifying the zone structure to be by the county boundaries," said Theyerl. "So there will be only three zones, which make it much easier as well as lower the fare for people who travel between the different zones. So, it’ll end up being a cheaper fare, which is great.”

Theyerl says DART is also reducing the price of 7-day and 30-day passes and plans to introduce a 20-ride ticket, which infrequent riders may benefit from.

Theyerl adds that since DART bus service will be affected in New Castle County by DelDOT’s I-95 Rehabilitation Construction project, some bus routes will be redirected away from I-95 to and from Wilmington to help with anticipated delays.

“What we have done is looked at ways for buses to come into the City of Wilmington via I-495 and U.S. 13," said Theyerl. "There was a bus lane also constructed on parts of U.S. 13 in the northbound direction, which will help buses travel faster in that lane.”





