DANA says nonprofits coping with employee burnout, funding needs

A new survey by the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement (DANA) reveals employee burnout and lack of funding are issues for nonprofits as the coronavirus pandemic rolls on.

Listen to this story

Late last year, DANA conducted its fourth survey on the non profit sector to measure the impact of COVID-19 on nonprofit businesses.

“I think one thing we see is a continuous impact on nonprofits ability to raise funding," said DANA CEO and president Sheila Bravo. "We are seeing a continued concern around ensuring that the employees that they have are working in safe environments, while the demand for services (remains), and we still have a lot of people in the state who are unemployed.”

Bravo says nonprofits in the historical and cultural arts areas in particular face ongoing reductions in revenue and the smallest nonprofits report being hit the hardest and represent the greatest percentage of those with minimal cash on hand.

Bravo notes that this latest survey also revealed something else.

“I think the one thing that’s different from the previous surveys we’ve done is just the tremendous amount of stress that nonprofit employees have been experiencing. So as they’re trying to serve and support those in need, some of them are having to pick up (extra) work either because agencies have had to lay-off or reduce hours.”

Bravo adds that compared to the previous survey in June 2020, more respondents indicated a greater need for money to pay employees due to the pandemic continuing nearly a year now.

Bravo encourages businesses, organizations and individuals to evaluate their 2021 charitable giving and consider supporting their partners in the nonprofit sector.



One way to do that is through the First State’s largest day of giving - Do More 24 Delaware - the United Way of Delaware and Spur Impact’s 24-hour online campaign slated for March 4th and 5th, 2021.

She says DANA is continuing to work with the Delaware Community Foundation, Philanthropy Delaware and United Way of Delaware to raise money for the Delaware Does More: COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund and the Delaware COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund.