Daily case count trends upward after more than 100 cases reported Sunday

Delaware added hundreds of cases of the coronavirus to its cumulative total over the weekend.

The state logged 102 new cases Sunday. The statewide total to date is up to 13,624. 

The state announced two new deaths since Friday, bringing the state’s total coronavirus-related fatalities so far to 523. 

As of Sunday 56 people were hospitalized for the virus—back up from 47 Saturday.

The five-day average percentage of people testing positive remains below five and is trending downward. But the average number of new positive cases each day is trending up, hovering at just above 90 Sunday.

To date, more than 7,300 people in Delaware have recovered from the virus and more than 142,000 have tested negative.

 

