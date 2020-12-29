COVID hospitalizations slowing, in time for potential Christmas surge

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are leveling off after weeks of rising cases.

The state is reporting 427 total hospitalizations as of Monday, and 60 of those are considered to be in critical condition.

The number of new positive cases each day continues to be fairly flat. The seven-day rolling average of new positive cases stands at 653 per day.

The average percentage of positive tests has also dropped to 8.5 percent. State health officials note there was significantly less testing last week because of Christmas.

The state has tested a total of over 500 thousand Delawareans; and almost 1 million tests in total have been performed in the state so far.

Gov. John Carney is warning Delawareans to avoid gathering in large groups for New Years. He says he’s worried that people getting together for Christmas last week could bring another surge on top of what the state is dealing with from Thanksgiving.

He says we could start seeing if there’s a surge by the end of the week.