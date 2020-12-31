COVID Hospitalizations remain steady heading into the New Year

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 remain fairly steady, a reprieve from their consistent rise through the holidays.

411 people are currently hospitalized from the virus as of Wednesday. 58 of those are considered to be in critical condition.

The number of new positive cases in the state is also trending downwards, There were 872 new cases yesterday, bringing the 7 day average to 637 new cases per day.

The state has also announced 5 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 926.

The number of tests continues to remain low coming out of the Christmas weekend, and the average number of tests returning positive is now at 9.1 percent as of Monday.

Gov. John Carney has warned Delawareans to avoid any large gatherings for New Years Eve. He says the state cannot afford a surge amid the increased number of hospitalizations.

State health officials say people should celebrate at home or video-chatting with friends and family.