 COVID cases prompts Sussex Tech pivot to remote learning | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

COVID cases prompts Sussex Tech pivot to remote learning

By 1 hour ago
  • Several positive COVID-19 tests connected to the campus child care center are prompting the Sussex County Vo-Tech School District to move to remote learning for the rest of the week.
    Several positive COVID-19 tests connected to the campus child care center are prompting the Sussex County Vo-Tech School District to move to remote learning for the rest of the week.

The Sussex County Vo-Tech School District is moving to remote learning for the rest of the week. 

 

Several positive COVID-19 tests connected to the campus child care center is prompting the move. 

The campus is undergoing a thorough cleaning and sanitization between now and Friday.

In addition to the high school in Georgetown, the Adult Education Division program is also shifting to remote learning and staff will also work remotely through Friday.

The District encourages all families to monitor their children for any symptoms of COVID-19.

 

Tags: 
Sussex Tech
Georgetown
Sussex County
Delaware Division of Public Health