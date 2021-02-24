COVID cases prompts Sussex Tech pivot to remote learning

The Sussex County Vo-Tech School District is moving to remote learning for the rest of the week.

Several positive COVID-19 tests connected to the campus child care center is prompting the move.

The campus is undergoing a thorough cleaning and sanitization between now and Friday.

In addition to the high school in Georgetown, the Adult Education Division program is also shifting to remote learning and staff will also work remotely through Friday.

The District encourages all families to monitor their children for any symptoms of COVID-19.