COVID-19 hospitalizations dip, average daily new cases top 100 again

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Delaware have hit a low mark.

The state is reporting only 46 current hospitalizations statewide as of Thursday, with 11 people critically ill.

Delaware has seen 186 new confirmed cases of the virus in the past two days with the total to date now at 14,788.

The five-day average of people testing positive remains below five percent and the average of new positive cases is just over 102 per day.

There were also four more virus-related deaths since Wednesday. The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 585.

1,193 of the cases so far have involved long-term care residents. 361 long-term care residents have died of the virus.

Harrison House in Georgetown, Brandywine Nursing and Rehab in Wilmington and Genesis Healthcare’s Milford Center still top the list of resident deaths, with around 35 to 40 each.

More than 8,100 people have recovered from the virus in Delaware.