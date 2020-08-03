COVID-19 cases top 15,000 in Delaware, but hospitalizations are down

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in Delaware passed the 15,000 mark, while the number of hospitalizations dropped to the lowest point since March.

The First State added 267 new cases of the virus and no new deaths over the weekend.

The total number of cases to date is now at 15,055. The death toll remains at 585.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations continue to drop and now stand at 40 statewide with nine people considered critically ill.

The five-day average of people testing positive remains below five percent and the average new positive cases has dropped back below 100 per day.

More than 8,200 people have recovered from the virus in Delaware.