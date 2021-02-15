COVID-19 cases dropping as state struggles to get vaccines

Delaware is steadily making progress in slowing the spread of Coronavirus in the state after the spike in January.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to decline. As of Sunday, 200 people are hospitalized statewide - the lowest number since late November. 19 people are currently considered to be in critical condition.

The average number of new positive cases also dropped back below 350 over the weekend. That 7-day average now stands at 338 new cases per day — down from a high of 827 cases in early January.

But, the number of COVID-19 tests being performed in the state is also declining, As of last Friday, an average of around 6,000 tests were performed, down from almost 9,500 tests in mid January.

There were no new deaths from COVID-19 announced over the weekend, the current death toll in the state is still 1,283.

The state is still struggling to receive enough doses of the Coronavirus vaccine to follow their rollout schedule. The state announced last week it’s delaying the next phase of the vaccine rollout, which includes all other essential workers and those with high risk medical conditions.

Overall, Delaware has received over 162 thousand doses, and administered almost 150 thousand of those.