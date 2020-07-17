COVID-19 case forces Killens Pond water park to close

Killens Pond Water Park is closed again after a staff member tests positive for COVID-19.

The closure comes just days after the park opened for the season Saturday, July 11th.

The water park will be closed until at least Friday, July 24th according to Delaware’s Dept.of Natural Resources and Environmental Control

In a press release, DNREC says the COVID positive staff member is asymptomatic, but was tested after having close contact with another COVID positive person elsewhere.

The staff member tested positive on Thursday, and is now in quarantine.

11 other staffers determined to have had close contact the positive staff member are being tested, and have begun a 14-day quarantine from their last exposure to that person.

“We took many precautions in the interest of health and safety in operating the water park and we will take the safe route in closing it down for the next few days,” DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said in a statement. “ We will be watching and testing for any sign of spread among staff before making a firm decision about reopening. We regret that the water park will not be available during the upcoming hot days, but the health of our visitors and staff must come first.”

The Division of Public Health says that water park visitors are at low risk for contracting COVID-19 because they likely did not meet the threshold for close contact with the positive staff member.

The water park will undergo full cleaning and sanitizing during the closure.

DNREC says a decision on whether the park needs to stay closed beyond July 24 will be announced next week.