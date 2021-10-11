Conference to highlight importance of more women in STEM careers

The Delaware BioScience Association is at a STEM Conference this week promoting and encouraging women in the STEM field.

The Inspiring Women in STEM Conference is a professional development and networking event designed to encourage, support, and inspire women in all aspects of STEM in their professional lives.

This year is the 9th annual event, and will take place virtually on Thursday.

The event will include industrial and government scientists and engineers, academic researchers, STEM educators, college students, and entrepreneurs.

Jamie Pedrick is with the Delaware BioScience Association, and says this event can promote more women in STEM careers where the numbers pale in comparison to the overall U.S workforce — which is made up of 48 percent women.

"Only 27% of them are women in STEM so I would say that this is very important and not only for raining in women to join STEM careers, but just for professional development as well," he said.

Pedrick adds that even though this is a women’s STEM conference, men are also invited.

"The Inspiring Women in STEM Conference is obviously developed for female STEM leaders, but we also want men to join in the conference as well," said Pedrick. "We want the men to be a part of the conversation, and to see what you can do for your female workforce."

You can buy a virtual ticket to the conference by going to DelawareBio.org and click on upcoming events. The main program runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday.