Combined MegaMillions and Powerball jackpots top $1 billion this week

More than $1 billion is up for grabs this week in the MegaMillions and Powerball jackpots.

No one hit last Friday’s MegaMillions drawing that topped $500 million. That pushed Tuesday’s drawing to $600 million.

It’s the fourth time in MegaMillions history that the jackpot has reached that amount.

And Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot currently sits at $550 million, after no one matched all the correct numbers for the drawing last Saturday night. That’s the 9th largest Powerball prize in history.

The last time the First State produced a Powerball jackpot winner was December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122 million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station.

The state has never had a MegaMillions jackpot winner.